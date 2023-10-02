YSRCP takes Chandragiri constituency into poll mode

Tirupati: With the candidature of Chevireddy Mohith Reddy being finalised from Chandragiri Assembly constituency well advanced, the YSRCP is in full swing much ahead of the elections. The party candidate Mohith Reddy, who is also TUDA chairman and hair apparent of Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, has already completed one round of tour across the constituency meeting the people at their doorstep.

He also conducted medical camps across the segment and on Sunday a massive get together was held for the party cadres, well-wishers and people of the constituency at a Kalyana Mandapam here. It was attended by a host of senior leaders from the erstwhile Chittoor district including Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister RK Roja, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunkar Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy, MPs Dr M Gurumoorthy, P Mithun Reddy and N Reddeppa MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam and others.

The get together took Mohith on a formal campaign mode with all the dignitaries praising the services of both Bhaskar Reddy and Mohith for the people of the constituency pitching him as the strong candidate from the constituency on YSRCP ticket. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy blessed Mohith calling him as his grandson and asked the people to elect him as their MLA with thumping majority.

Minister Roja told the people to recall the development activities of Bhaskar Reddy to the constituency and elect Mohith as their new legislator. She criticised Chandrababu Naidu saying that though Chandragiri is his native place, he did nothing for it during his long political career.

Saying that Bhaskar Reddy is his ‘Sishya’ and their association is 30-years long, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that he reached political heights with his hard work. Mohith is having the same commitment like his father and the party cadre should give him all support. Bhaskar Reddy said he has taken up Rs 954 crore development works in the constituency and these works will be published in a book form which will be sent to every house. MPs Gurumoorthy, Mithun Reddy and Reddeppa also spoke on the occasion.

Mohith Reddy thanked all the leaders, who blessed him and said that the people are his strength. With the welfare and development activities taken up in the constituency, they could go to the people with pride and confidence and he assured everyone that he will walk in the footsteps of his father.