YSRCP, TDP, BJP betrayed Seema, flays Tulasi Reddy

Kadapa (YSR district): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) State media chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy has alleged that the ruling YSRCP, TDP and BJP parties have betrayed the people of Rayalaseema by ignoring the development of the region.

The PCC leader addressed the media at Vempalle in YSR district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior Congress leader pointed out that though it was clearly mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act that a package would be implemented for the Rayalaseema region on the lines of Bundelkhand, the BJP-led Central government failed to keep the promise.

He said that though there was large availability of resources like water, mines, power and transportation facility in the region, the Steel Authority Of India Limited (SAIL) failed to establish a steel plant in Kadapa. He came down heavily on the earlier TDP regime and the current YSRCP government for their failure to exert pressure on the Centre to set up the steel plant in Kadapa.

Tulasi Reddy said that both the YSR Congress and TDP should own the responsibility for not achieving the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that both the parties had pledged the self-respect of people of the State at the feet of the ruling party at the Centre only to protect their political interests.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an explanation to people of the State for not achieving the Special Category Status though the YSRCP has 29 MPs.

He also criticised the Chief Minister for the delay in Kadapa-Madanapalle-Bengaluru railway line, not establishing the Krishna River Management Board in AP and not establishing High Court in Rayalaseema region.

Tulasi Reddy lamented over the lack of progress in irrigation projects pertaining to Rayalaseema like the Telugu Ganga, Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi(GNSS) and Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) due to lack of sufficient funds. He also found fault with CM Jagan for his failure to stop the “illegal construction” of irrigation projects in Telangana State.