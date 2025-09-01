YSRCP to launch a protest, round table conference

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress Party leaders decided to organise a round table meeting soon along with a protest march condemning the coalition government’s attitude towards privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The party general body meeting was held at the party office here on Sunday under the chairmanship of district president KK Raju.

Attending as chief guest former minister and YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana mentioned that there is a need to fight against the privatisation of the VSP and failures of the NDA government. They pointed out that on one hand, the NDA leaders were assuring that the VSP would not be privatised, but the VSP management is handing over all the critical departments to private agencies.

The YSRCP key leaders said that it would launch another agitation to save the VSP. The party senior leaders decided to hold an all-party meeting with other party leaders and trade union representatives who would extend support to their protest. Further, the party leaders discussed the land allotments to private companies by the state government at throwaway prices.

A protest will be organised opposing the allocation of government lands worth crores of rupees belonging to Visakhapatnam to private companies like Lulu Mall, Botcha Satyanarayana said.

The party leaders advised the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation corporators to submit petitions to the Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg regarding how the development programmes slowing down in their wards. The party members requested the party leaders to form committees from booth level to district level.

Former Ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Pasupuleti Bala Raju, former Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Parliament Observer Kadiri Babu Rao, constituency coordinators Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Molli Apparao, Tippala Srinivas Devan Reddy, Legislative Council Member Kumbha Ravi Babu, former MLAs T Nagi Reddy, T Vijaya Kumar, T Gurumurthy Reddy, and Chintalapudi Venkata Ramaiah, among others, were present.