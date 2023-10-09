YSRCP to start Why AP Needs Jagan from November 1

The YSRCP party at its high level meeting has announced various programs to be carried out in next four months ahead of elections. As part of it Why AP Needs Jagan program will commence from November 1 and continue until December 10. The program aims to reach the village level, with mandal level leaders visiting the secretariats to inform people about the positive developments in the state. It is important to highlight that the promises made in 2019 have been fulfilled and the progress that has been achieved in every household and the state.

Additionally, a Bus Yatra is planned from October 25 to December 31, covering three areas across the state. The trip will be led by MLAs and seniors, with the participation of SC, ST, BC, and minority leaders. Three meetings will be held daily to educate people about the government's efforts in promoting social justice and empowerment.

This bus trip is not just a journey but a social justice march to explain the positive changes that have benefited the underprivileged. All party members should actively participate and educate the public about the progress made, while also exposing the fraudulent practices of the TDP and its adopted son.

Furthermore, the Adudam Andhra Andhra program will take place from December 11 to January 15, with the Let's Play Andhra Sports Samburam being organized to recognize skilled sportspersons at the village level. The aim is to establish Andhra Pradesh as a prominent sports hub in India. This government-led sports club will provide opportunities for winners to participate in state-level tournaments.