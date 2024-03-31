YSRCP Vijayawada West candidate Sheikh Asif conducts election campaign

YSRCP candidate Sheikh Asif, along with local corporator Mandepudi Chatterjee and party leaders, organized an election campaign in the West constituency on Saturday. The campaign took place at the Proddunna Pramukha business hub in One Town MK Baig Municipal Complex, Old Pipe and Tools Welfare Association under the 37th Division.

During the campaign, Asif met with leaders of the Old Pipe and Tools Association, including General Secretary Sheikh Jilani and Treasurer Ekambareswara Rao, to discuss the problems faced by traders. Asif assured the association that the YCP government will provide necessary support and help solve any issues.

Speaking to the media, Asif highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, which have helped people and businesses during difficult times such as the pandemic. He mentioned that even though the poor were unable to work for two years due to COVID-19, they were supported by direct cash deposits into their accounts, ensuring they could live with dignity.



Asif also mentioned his visits to different areas, where people expressed satisfaction with the development and welfare initiatives of the YCP government. He emphasized the need for continued support for CM YS Jagan's vision for development and welfare and urged the public to vote for him as a candidate who is dedicated to serving the community.



The campaign event was attended by Jain Corporation Chairman Manoj Kothari, Corporators Y Chalapathirao, Sdhanika Division President Grandhi Bujji, and other YCP ranks and leaders.

