Live
- Mallu Rajesh Naidu joins in TDP in presence of Nara Lokesh in Chilakaluripet
- Bharat Ratna LK Advani shattered many stereotypes, breached boundaries in Indian politics
- Adari Anand Kumar conducts campaign in GVMC 89th ward
- Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy Participates in Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in kaligiri
- Steeped in History- San Francisco’s Legendary Hotels
- YSRCP Vijayawada West candidate Sheikh Asif conducts election campaign
- Gudi Sambaraalu’s ‘Sanjeevini’ ballet mesmerises audience with divine artistry
- Rally to protect democracy: INDIA bloc
- Steeped in History- San Francisco’s Legendary Hotels
- BJP gears up to retain hold on reserved seats in UP
Just In
YSRCP Vijayawada West candidate Sheikh Asif conducts election campaign
YSRCP candidate Sheikh Asif, along with local corporator Mandepudi Chatterjee and party leaders, organized an election campaign in the West constituency on Saturday.
YSRCP candidate Sheikh Asif, along with local corporator Mandepudi Chatterjee and party leaders, organized an election campaign in the West constituency on Saturday. The campaign took place at the Proddunna Pramukha business hub in One Town MK Baig Municipal Complex, Old Pipe and Tools Welfare Association under the 37th Division.
During the campaign, Asif met with leaders of the Old Pipe and Tools Association, including General Secretary Sheikh Jilani and Treasurer Ekambareswara Rao, to discuss the problems faced by traders. Asif assured the association that the YCP government will provide necessary support and help solve any issues.
Speaking to the media, Asif highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, which have helped people and businesses during difficult times such as the pandemic. He mentioned that even though the poor were unable to work for two years due to COVID-19, they were supported by direct cash deposits into their accounts, ensuring they could live with dignity.
Asif also mentioned his visits to different areas, where people expressed satisfaction with the development and welfare initiatives of the YCP government. He emphasized the need for continued support for CM YS Jagan's vision for development and welfare and urged the public to vote for him as a candidate who is dedicated to serving the community.
The campaign event was attended by Jain Corporation Chairman Manoj Kothari, Corporators Y Chalapathirao, Sdhanika Division President Grandhi Bujji, and other YCP ranks and leaders.