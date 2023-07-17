  • Menu
YSRCP Visakha former president to join JSP on July 20

JSP president Pawan Kalyan
JSP president Pawan Kalyan ( File Photo)

Highlights

YSRCP Visakhapatnam district former president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu met Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s party office in Mangalagiri on Sunday.

Vijayawada: YSRCP Visakhapatnam district former president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu met Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s party office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. Later speaking to the media, Ramesh Babu said that he decided to travel with JSP president Pawan Kalyan as he was attracted by Pawan’s commitment to serve people. He informed that he will be joining JSP along with his followers on July 20.

It may be noted that Ramesh Babu resigned to YSRCP recently after YV Subba Reddy was made in-charge to look after YSRCP affairs in Visakha district.

