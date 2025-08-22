YSRCP vows to resist VSP privatisation

Live
Rajamahendravaram: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has vowed to intensify its fight against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and expose what it termed the failures of the coalition government. Addressing the media on Thursday, opposition leader in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana said that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had warned during electioneering that every vote for the coalition would pave the way for VSP’s privatisation. “It is becoming true now,” he remarked, alleging that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu never opposed the move, nor did he raise the issue during his Delhi visits.
“This shows his alignment with the Centre’s policy of privatising VSP,” Botcha said, adding that YSRCP would join hands with any party that opposes the move.He accused the coalition of diluting or going back on its poll promises, misusing propaganda machinery to glorify its image while targeting YSRCP leaders. Governance, he said, has collapsed with corruption, harassment of political opponents, atrocities against women and minors, and land grabbing on the rise.