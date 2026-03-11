YSRCP warns of protests if RDT’s FCRA renewal is delayed

Kundurpi: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Anantapur district president Anantha Venkatarami Reddy on Tuesday warned that the party would intensify protests and “paralyse administration” if the Rural Development Trust (RDT) is not granted renewal of its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence before April 2.

Speaking at the launch of a ‘One Lakh Postcard Campaign’ at Kundurpi, organised under the leadership of Kalyandurg YSRCP coordinator Talari Rangaiah, he said the campaign aims to urge the Central government to renew RDT’s FCRA licence. The postcards will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate action.

Reddy said RDT has become an integral part of people’s lives in the drought-prone Anantapur region through decades of service in rural development, education, and welfare. He alleged that attempts were being made to brand the organisation on religious lines and eliminate it from the country.

Highlighting RDT’s contributions, he said the organisation played a key role in improving groundwater resources through check dams, supporting education among Dalits and tribal communities, and implementing several development initiatives that even inspired government programmes.

He further alleged that efforts by people to stage protests demanding FCRA renewal were being suppressed by ruling party representatives. If the licence is not renewed before the conclusion of the ongoing Parliament session on April 2, he warned that YSRCP, along with public organisations and other supporting parties, would lay siege to the district Collectorate.

MLC Mangamma, leaders Sake Sailajanath, Visweswar Reddy, ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma, and several party leaders participated in the programme.