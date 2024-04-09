Live
YSRCP will be back in power
YSRC Party. Formation day 12.03.2011,time 1429 Hrs. Birth place Kadapa. Birth star Rohini 4th charan. Zodiac sign Taurus. Janma lagna karkataka. For this party, lagna lord moon is in exalted position. Hence this party will remain for a very long time.
From 14.07.2020 to 14.07.2038 party will run Rahu major period. In rasi chakra, Rahu is in 6th house and lagna virgothama. In navamsa chart rahu is in 11th house in exalted position. Hence during this Rahu major period, YSCR party will get excellent developments in Andhra Pradesh.
From 27.03.2023 to 21.08.2025, party will run Rahu major period by Jupiter sub period. Hence coming 2024 elections, in AP, YSRC party has chances of forming the government for second time though majority may come down.
From 24.04.2024 to 10th June 2024, Rahu conjoined with mars. The party will face some judicial problems.