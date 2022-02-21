YSRCP will contest alone in elections

Pusapatirega(Vizianagaram): The Minister for Water Resource P Anil Kumar said that YSRCP is going to contest alone in the coming elections and it will not have alliances with any other parties. He challenged the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu to contest alone like YSRCP and the minister criticised that TDP has no such confidence and they always go for alliance.

On Sunday Anil Kumar along with the minister for urban development Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurated phase-II works for Thotapalli Project at GR Palem of Pusapatirega manal here.

Kumar said that TDP high command is searching new leaders to join their party. The former Chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy initiated many projects and now his son Jagan Mohan Reddy is completing the projects, he added. He said that tenders are invited worth of Rs 6,000 crores for Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi. Botcha Satyanarayana said that 57,000 acres of lands would get water if the second phase works of Thotapalli are completed. He assured the farmers that government would purchase every grain of paddy produced here.

"We won't misguide and give false statements like other leaders and we are committed for development of the state," he added.

MP B Chandrasekhar MLAs B Appalanaidu, SVCh Appala Naidu, MLC P Suresh Babu and others have participated in the programme.