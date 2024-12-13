YSRCP stages protests on farmers' issues across AP

YSRCP on Friday marked the launch of a state-wide petition drive aimed at collecting complaints from farmers over their problems, which will be presented to local collectors. The YSRCP has accused the coalition government of failing to prioritize the concerns of farmers, particularly in the context of investment and fair prices for crops.

The situation has become tense, with tensions rising in numerous areas as both the YSRCP and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) engage in competing protests. In Anantapur city, where YSRCP is organizing a protest to support farmers, TDP has countered with the installation of flexi banners criticizing the previous YSRCP government’s track record on agricultural issues. These banners were set up by local MLA M.S. Raju and have sparked anger among YSRCP activists, who see them as an attempt to undermine their demonstration.

In Vijayawada, YCP President Devineni Avinash faced arrest while en route to submit petitions regarding farmers' issues. Avinash expressed his indignation over the police's actions, labeling them as undemocratic and signifying a disregard for the farmers' plight. Alongside Avinash, several other YSRCP leaders were also detained, inciting further outrage within the party.

Moreover, the YSRCP held a significant protest in Visakhapatnam under the banner "Annadataku Andaga," where demands included the establishment of minimum support prices, the renewal of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), and the purchase of soaked paddy. This rally culminated in further petitions being submitted to the authorities.

Former YSR Congress MLA Malladi Vishnu also engaged in a protest outside his residence, and notable party leaders such as former minister Vellampalli Srinivas faced police obstruction while attempting to participate in the agitation. Srinivas was halted by law enforcement while on his way to the Vijayawada Collectorate, emphasizing the tense climate surrounding these protests.

As both parties gear up for escalating confrontations in the coming days, the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh appears increasingly charged, with farmers’ welfare at the center of their disputes.