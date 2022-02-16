YSRCP will contest alone in general elections: Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Guntur: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy made it clear that YSRCP will not have any alliance with any political party and it will contest alone in the coming general elections.

He inaugurated village Secretariat, RBK and Bulk Milk Centre buildings and village clinic at Gamalapadu under Dachepalli mandal of Gurazala Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he recalled that TDP had alliance with the BJP and special category status for AP was mortgaged for political mileage. Now TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded the YSRCP to mount pressure on the BJP government for the special category status, he reminded. The Minister said, "If YSRCP fights with BJP, then TDP

will join hands with the BJP for political gain."

Referring to the YSRCP government, Ramachandra Reddy said the government has generated 4.2 lakh jobs within a short time to render better services to the people and created history. He said the government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed for the welfare of poor and was implementing welfare schemes for them. He recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled 90 per cent of election promises so far.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu said that they will take up drinking water project at a cost of Rs 300 crore under Jalajivan Mission in Narasaraopet Parliament constituency very soon. He said welfare schemes being implemented by the government are benefiting all sections of people.

Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said several States are planning to introduce village and ward secretariat system to render better services to the

people.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Kathera Henry Christina, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy, Bolla Brahmanaidu, Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Chandragiri Yesu Ratnam were present.