YSRCP will retain power in 2024 polls: Anilkumar Yadav

Kadapa: Former Minister P Anilkumar Yadav said that the YSR Congress party will regain power in 2024 elections.

The former minister, who was appointed as regional coordinator for Tirupati and YSR districts addressed a party parliamentary meeting here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Anil said that people were very happy with governance of YSRCP and hoped the electorate will exercise their franchise in favour of YSRCP in the coming elections.

He said the opposition parties, unable to digest the popularity of activities being initiated by the YSRCP, hatched conspiracy to destabilise the government through adopting various dubious methods.

He said that following directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he will visit every house from May 11 to collect feedback from public over welfare programmes of government.

District in-charge Minister A Suresh predicted that TDP and JSP would lose their existence in 2024 elections.

He said YSRCP will contest the elections without any electoral alliance. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu were present.