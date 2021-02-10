YSRCP wins 85 per cent panchayats in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: YSRCP supported candidates won 85 per cent of gram panchayats in the district in the first phase of polling held on February 9, said Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and YSRCP Srikakulam Lok Sabha segment president Killi Kruparani.

In a press conference at party district office on Wednesday, they said that in Srikakulam district, elections held for 318 gram panchayats in the first phase, of it, YSRCP supported candidates won in 261 and TDP confined only to 57 panchayats.

It shows that YSRCP is strengthening at ground level and after assuming power YSRCP government touched hearts of all category people which reflected in village panchayat elections voting. In 2018, when the then TDP government postponed local bodies' elections and now why the TDP is so hurry for elections, Krishna Das lamented. In remaining three phases, the YSRCP supported candidates will win in a greater number of gram panchayats, deputy CM predicted. "People are vexed with the TDP and they are happy and satisfied with the YSRCP rule.

YSRCP leaders suggested that TDP should learn lessons from these results and will act as a responsible opposition party otherwise the party chief and leaders will confined to Nimmada village which is native of TDP state president K Atchannaidu and depending on SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's decisions," they lamented. YSRCP supporters won in majority gram panchayats in Tekkali assembly segment from where TDP state president K Atchannaidu was elected as MLA, they explained.