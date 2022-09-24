YSRCP women leader meets CM

Visakhapatnam: The development of north Andhra is possible only with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said YSRCP women leader Vijaya Vineetha Konala. After meeting the Chief Minister on Friday at Tadepalli camp office, she thanked him for declaring Visakhapatnam as the executive capital.

Speaking on the occasion, she said it was the right decision to establish three capitals for decentralisation and develop all the regions of the state on equal fronts. Vijaya Vineetha mentioned that North Andhra will be developed once the administration starts from Visakhapatnam. She said that 26 districts of the state would be developed with the three capitals.

Further, she opined that the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan want to neglect other areas other than Amaravati. She said people would teach them a lesson in the coming elections. Vijaya Vineetha stated that the Uttarandhra women would stop the corporate forces of Amaravati coming to create conflicts in the region in the garb of Maha Padayatra.