Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP women wing complains to DGP on abusive social media postings on MLA Roja

YSRCP women wing complains to DGP on abusive social media postings on MLA Roja
Highlights

A team of YSRCP women's leaders met with additional DGP Ravi Shankar at the state DGP office.

A team of YSRCP women's leaders met with additional DGP Ravi Shankar at the state DGP office. On this occasion, women leaders, have complained to additional DGP Ravishankar on vulgar postings on social media against APIC Chairperson and Nagari legislator RK Roja. Additional DGP who received the complaint assured that they would be caught and punish the accused.

He said it is shameful to post objectionable posters against female leaders in public life. The women leaders of the YCP demanded stern action against the obscene posts. AP Mala Corporation Chairperson Pedapati Ammaji Ubhayagodavari, Prakasam Districts Woman Coordinator Pilangololla Srilakshmi, Jammalamadaka Nagamani, Botta Kanakadurga, Sudharani, Himabindu, Anita, Srilakshmi, Vijayalakshmi and Vidyasarapathy were present at DGP office to complain.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top