YSRCP women wing complains to DGP on abusive social media postings on MLA Roja

A team of YSRCP women's leaders met with additional DGP Ravi Shankar at the state DGP office. On this occasion, women leaders, have complained to additional DGP Ravishankar on vulgar postings on social media against APIC Chairperson and Nagari legislator RK Roja. Additional DGP who received the complaint assured that they would be caught and punish the accused.

He said it is shameful to post objectionable posters against female leaders in public life. The women leaders of the YCP demanded stern action against the obscene posts. AP Mala Corporation Chairperson Pedapati Ammaji Ubhayagodavari, Prakasam Districts Woman Coordinator Pilangololla Srilakshmi, Jammalamadaka Nagamani, Botta Kanakadurga, Sudharani, Himabindu, Anita, Srilakshmi, Vijayalakshmi and Vidyasarapathy were present at DGP office to complain.