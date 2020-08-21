YSRCP's 3 capitals game risky, warns Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of playing a risky, 3-cards poker gamble with the people of Andhra Pradesh by trying to split the state capital into three pieces.



Naidu termed it as gross betrayal on the part of the Chief Minister to destroy Amaravati for which he had announced his categorical support on the floor of the Assembly prior to 2019 elections.

In a statement here, the TDP chief asserted his party's solidarity to the protests called for by the Amaravati JAC in the larger interests of the state. The JAC protests will reach 250th day on Sunday. All the people in 13 districts should come forward and make the anti-Capital shifting protests a success.

He said that the unwillingness on the part of YSRCP to seek fresh mandate on 3 capitals plan was enough proof of how the people of all districts were against the capital shifting. It was clear that Jagan's multiple capitals plan in the name of decentralisation has no approval of people. The time has come for all sections of people to rise above political affiliations and join the agitation. All political parties, people's organisations and all walks of life should express their solidarity and take an active part.

Naidu recalled how all due procedures were followed and people's approval was taken before selecting YSRCP as the only capital of the state. Holy waters and sacred soil was fetched from over 13,000 villages and 3,000 wards from all over for the foundation of Amaravati. He advised the present day rulers to follow the best practices in governance like continuing the landmark projects started by the previous regime. Nobody has any right to destroy development. The 3-capitals move was nothing but a vicious plan to cripple the state and destroy the future of people, he said.