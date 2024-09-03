Live
Just In
YSR’s death anniversary observed
The15th death anniversary of later CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was observed across the district on Monday.
Nellore: The15th death anniversary of later CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was observed across the district on Monday. On this occasion, YSRCP has organised several programmes like blood donation camps, Annadanam, Vastradanam etc., in memory of the departed leader.
In Nellore city, Nellore former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, his son and former MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, former Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy and others garlanded YSR statue at Nippo Center and paid tributes.
They recalled their association with YSR and lauded him as responsible for initiating several welfare programmes in the interest of the poor and downtrodden communities during Congress rule in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.
YSRCP district president Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy said that former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the State forward like his father in all fronts to uplift the living standards of poor during the five-year’s YSRCP rule.
Party leaders distributed clothes to the poor and blood donation camp was organised at the party office. ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma and others were present.