  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSR’s death anniversary observed

YSR’s death anniversary observed
x

Clothes being distributed to the poor at YSRCP district office in Nellore on Monday, n 15th death anniversary of late CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy

Highlights

The15th death anniversary of later CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was observed across the district on Monday.

Nellore: The15th death anniversary of later CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was observed across the district on Monday. On this occasion, YSRCP has organised several programmes like blood donation camps, Annadanam, Vastradanam etc., in memory of the departed leader.

In Nellore city, Nellore former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, his son and former MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, former Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy and others garlanded YSR statue at Nippo Center and paid tributes.

They recalled their association with YSR and lauded him as responsible for initiating several welfare programmes in the interest of the poor and downtrodden communities during Congress rule in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP district president Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy said that former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the State forward like his father in all fronts to uplift the living standards of poor during the five-year’s YSRCP rule.

Party leaders distributed clothes to the poor and blood donation camp was organised at the party office. ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X