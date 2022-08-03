Yuva Sangharsh Yatra in North Andhra from tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: BJP MLC PVN Madhav said the 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' will be held for eight days in North Andhra to sensitise the youth on various policies, public issues and inculcate patriotism. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said the yatra will begin on August 4 in Srikakulam and conclude in Visakhapatnam on August 11.

The MLC said the tour will highlight four major issues and create awareness among the public. He mentioned that the BJP will fight against the policies of the YSRCP government along with involving the youth and making them socially conscious.

Further, he said the party would also battle against the undemocratic policies, increasing unemployment problem in the state and will demand immediate release of the job calendar. The BJP will also focus on other policies including industrial and infrastructure, he added. The MLC opined that the yatra would help develop patriotism among the youth.

About 1,000 youth are expected to participate in the trip, he said. As part of the yatra, he said the BJP leaders will interact with all the communities and work on resolving their issues.

He raised an objection to the YSRCP government for not supplying the rice free of cost provided by the Central government under the PM-GKAY scheme in April, May and June across the state. About 89 lakh families in Andhra Pradesh have been benefited for about 24 months during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The Central government has extended the scheme till September 2022, but the state government has so far not supplied rice to the beneficiaries, the MLC pointed out and demanded that it should be distributed with immediate effect.