YV Subba Reddy responds on Anandaiah medicine, says govt. permitted it as people are confident

Anandaiah medicine distribution exercise in Krishnapatnam in Nellore district has started in the wake of the Andhra Pradesh government giving the green signal for the medicine. The TTD chairman YV Subba reddy told the media on Tuesday that the central and state AYUSH agencies had not identified Anandaiah medicine as an ayurvedic drug. He said that if the respective companies give recognition then the matter of distribution on behalf of TTD would be held. But it was clarified that TTD was not being distributed due to lack of recognition.



He explained that the state government had allowed it because people were taking it with confidence. Now that it is a completely private affair, it is suggested that those who believe can take Anandaiah medicine.



He said the government had nothing to do with it and that the patients should make arrangements on their own in this regard. However, he directed that rveryone going for Anandaiah medicine should follow the covid-guidelines.

Arrangements are in full swing for the manufacture of Anandaiah medicine in Krishnapatnam, Nellore district. With the permission of the government, arrangements are being made to provide the drug to all. Anandaiah's team is engaged in the collection of herbs and raw materials.

Anandayya clarified that no one would come into the village until an announcement was made on the distribution of the drug as the authorities had instructed them to make arrangements for the preparation of the drug.

