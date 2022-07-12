  • Menu
YV Subbarao appointed as BJP Kisan Morcha Policy & Research state convener

BJP national secretary Y Satyakumar giving the appointment letter to YV Subbarao in Guntur on Monday
BJP national secretary Y Satyakumar giving the appointment letter to YV Subbarao in Guntur on Monday

YV Subbarao has been appointed as the State convener of BJP Kisan Morcha Policy & Research by Kisan Morcha State president Vangala Sasibhushan Reddy. BJP national secretary Y Satyakumar gave the appointment letter to YV Subbarao.

Satyakumar said that the people should be informed about the various welfare schemes provided by the Central government for the farmers. Sasibhushan Reddy said that YV Subbarao has risen step by step from village level in the party for the last 29 years and worked with discipline, perseverance and dedication. He has been working for the party in various responsibilities for its

development.

YV Subbarao thanked Sasibhushan Reddy for trusting him and giving him the responsibility. He said that he will do his best for the development of farmers in the State and for the development of the party.

He thanked BJP State president Somu Veerraju, BJP State organising general secretary Nukala Madhukar, Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunadababu and BJP State general secretary MLC PVN Madhav.

