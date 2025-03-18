YV Subbareddy’s mother passes away

Ongole: The YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader in the Rajya Sabha, and former TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy’s mother Yerram Pitchamma passed away due to conditions of advanced age here on Monday. She was 85.

Her family members announced that Pitchamma’s final rites will be held at their native village Medarametla on Tuesday.

Yerram Pitchamma and husband Yerram Chinna Polireddy were natives of Medarametla village, now in the Bapatla district. They have four children-- YV Subbareddy, YV Bhadrareddy, YV Hanumareddy, and Sachidevi. Subbareddy’s wife Swarnalatha Reddy is the sister of YS Vijayamma, wife of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, while Subbareddy’s sister Sachidevi is married to Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, now Janasena party leader.

Learning about the death of his mother, YV Subbareddy, who is in New Delhi to attend the parliament session started to go to Ongole immediately. Meanwhile, Sachidevi along with her husband Srinivasa Reddy and other family members paid tributes to her mother at the residence of her brother. Several YSRCP leaders and workers also visited Subbareddy’s home on Monday to pay respects to the mortal remains of Pitchamma, and offer condolences to YV’s family.

The YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be visiting Medarametla on Tuesday at noon. He would be arriving at Subbareddy’s house at 10:30 am, paying tributes to Pitchamma, and leave for Tadepalli by 11:00 am.