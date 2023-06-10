Live
ZP Genral Body Meeting held in Chittoor, Minister Ramchandra Reddy attended
Chittoor Zilla Parishad General Body Meeting was held here at ZP Meeting hall here today . Energy Minister P.Ramachandra Reddy, District Collector S.Shanmohan, YCP legislators, district officers were present.
ZP Chairman Srinivasulu presided over the meet.
Entry of the media was restricted. Obviously, Dy.CM K.Narayanaswamy, Tourism Minister R.K.Roja did not part in the meet
