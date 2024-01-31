  • Menu
ZP High School teacher gets national recognition

P Neelakantaiah receiving award from Director of CSE Sunitha Agarwal in New Delhi on Tuesday
P Neelakantaiah receiving award from Director of CSE Sunitha Agarwal in New Delhi on Tuesday

Highlights

A biology teacher in Karakambadi ZP High School P Neelakantaiah received national level award for his work in the green school programme on Tuesday.

Tirupati: A biology teacher in Karakambadi ZP High School P Neelakantaiah received national level award for his work in the green school programme on Tuesday.

At a programme held at India Habitat centre in New Delhi on Tuesday, Director of Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Sunitha Agarwal presented the award to him along with seven other teachers in the State.

On the occasion, Neelakantaiah said that AP has been showing exemplary performance in the green school programme for the last 12 years. The students are being educated in rainwater harvesting, waste compost, biodiversity, avoiding junk foods among other things.

