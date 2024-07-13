ZP members vow to strive unitedly for district development

Vizianagaram : Zilla parishad members and ex-officio members resolved to join hands to develop the district irrespective of political affiliations. ZP general body meeting was held under the chairmanship of ZP chairman Chinna Srinu. All the members (MPPs and ZPTC members) are from YSRCP and the ex-officio members (MLAs and MPs) are from TDP.

During the general body meeting the TDP members cornered the ZP chairman and members for their failure in all aspects to develop the district and ignoring the welfare of farmers. ZP chairman Srinu appealed to ministers Kondapalli Srinivas, G Sandhya Rani to put in serious efforts to resolve public issues like irrigation projects, Bhogapuram airport and complete them soon.

Later, the ministers instructed the agriculture staff to provide seeds for kharif and support to the farming community and be alert over spurious seeds . They told the officials to send the seeds, fertilisers to even hill top areas. Sandhya Rani told the staff to get compensation to the farmers who lost their crop due to spurious paddy seeds in the last crop year.



Minister Kondapalli told the irrigation officials to de-silt the irrigation channels to provide water to the tail end lands. MLA P Aditi Gajapathi Raju appealed to the ministers not to reduce the medical staff in both district general hospital and maternity hospital and both the ministers assured that they would protect the interests of the public and would not allow such steps.

