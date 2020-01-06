Mahindra XUV500 BS6 Launch Soon, Details Revealed









The BS6 norms will be implemented from April 1, 2020.

Mahindra will offer the BS6 XUV500 in four variants.

It will be powered by the same 2.2-litre engine.

Expect it to get a price hike of up to Rs 1 lakh owing to BS6 compliance.

The BS4 XUV500 retails between Rs 12.22 lakh and Rs 18.55 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

In order to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms, carmakers have already started introducing BS6-compliant versions of their existing models. The new norms will come into effect from April 1, 2020. Now, an RTO document has revealed details about the upcoming BS6 version of the current-gen XUV500.





As per the document, Mahindra will offer four variants of the XUV500: W5, W7, W9, and W11. These will be offered with an FWD option. The current base-spec W3 variant will be discontinued along with the W11 (O) variant and the W5 variant will be the new base variant.





The current-gen XUV500 is offered with a BS4-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque. Mahindra offers the BS4 SUV with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AT option. As per the document, it will be powered by the same engine and hence, the power output will remain unaffected. The BS6 XUV500 is likely to be offered with the same transmission options as well.



Even though the XUV500 will see reshuffled variants, it is expected to come with almost the same features as before. This includes the sunroof, push-button start/stop, cruise control, and rear parking camera. Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert, and seatbelt reminder will continue to be offered as standard safety features across all the variants.





Mahindra has priced the current-gen XUV500 between Rs 12.22 lakh and Rs 18.55 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). Post the BS6 implementation, bigger Mahindra SUVs may require you to shell out about Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh over their current price. Mahindra is expected to launch the second-gen XUV500 later this year. It will continue to rival the MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

Source: cardekho.com