2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411: Brochure Leaked & New Details Out

Are you looking for a road-biased machine, which would help you tackle any road, be it city streets, highways or some mild off-roads? Royal Enfield Himalyan, in its present form, is not an ordinary bike, which suffices normal commuting needs.

To improve its usability, what the company has done

The company to improve its usability without losing its core Adv Character, the Royal Enfield is presently working on toned-down version of the Himalayan. This one, is 400cc bike, which has been spotted numerous times during the road test, revealing both its features as well as capabilities.

YouTube Channel Bullet Guru

This new Himalayan variant would be called Scram 411. This has been confirmed via leaked brochure scans, all credit to this above youTube channel. Even the official accessories for Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411, such as Keychains, T-shirts have arrived at the dealership.

Numerous parts have been Removed: For its Road Biased Transformation

Scram 411 will not have dedicated racks both at the rear and front. It will receive compact sized tank shrouds at the front and at the rear, single piece grab rail.

The other key change

Another key change would include the use of smaller 19-inch front wheel, presently for Himalayan, the company has used about 21 inch unit. This bike is still capable of some off-roading and it continuous to use wire-spoked wheels shod having dual-purpose tyres.

At the front

This bike misses out on raised front fender as well as the windscreen. The shape of turn indicators is expected to be different when compared to that of Himalayan. There may be few other minor variations to the overall styling of the bike.

New color options

For a unique identity, we find new color options may be introduced for this bike.

The Objective is reduced pricing

Scram 411 may have an updated instrument console without Tripper navigation system. Earlier Tripper was added to Himalayan, in February. Those who need it, may opt it as an accessory and get that too.

Engine & specifications

This vehicle will have a similar 411cc presently in use with Himalayan. The Air cooled, single cylinder, the SOHC generates nearing to 24.3bhp of max power and 32Nm of peak torque. It would be mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It is also possible that the engine might be returned slightly in line with needs of road-biased motorcycle.

There will not be much change in the hardware such as telescopic front forks as well as monoshock suspension at the rear. Suspension may be made stiffer in order to have better on-road performance. The scram 411 would have disc brakes at the both ends having dual-channel ABS as standard. The Himalayan has got 300 mm and 240 mm disc at both, rear as well as front respectively.

What about the launch?

Launch is expected to take place mostly later this month. The Dealer training has already began, Apart from Scram 411, Royal Enfield would be launching other new as well as updated bikes in 2022. This list does include Super Meteor 650, new gen Bullet 350 and Hunter 350. This is part of the company's strategy to introduce around one new product each quarter.

