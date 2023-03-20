2023 SELTOS LAUNCHED IN INDIA: Kia has made few changes, replaces old 1.4 turbo petrol engine

Korean carmaker Kia is gaining popularity in India, as more and more Indian customers are switching towards owning kia cars. The start price of the Kia's highest selling is about Rs 10.89 lakh. The high-end model of the car would be available for Rs. 19.65 lakh (Ex-showroom). The price hike is nearly Rs,50,000 more in comparison to the previous edition.

The company has recently hiked the prices for the base petrol variant by Rs. 20,000. All other petrol variants has been received a uniform hike of Rs. 25,000. All Diesel variants are now costlier by Rs. 50,000.

Kia has also made few changes in the 2023 edition of Seltos. The SUV has got an updated engine to comply with BS6 phase 2 norms and RDE emission regulations. The new regulations are coming into effect beginning from 1st April. The carmaker has discontinued the sport 1.4 litre turbo petrol engine. It is being speculated that kia might very well replace the old 1.4 litre turbo petrol having the new 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine which is already available in Kia's other car like Alcazar and the caren.

The 2023 Seltos would be presently available in a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated petrol and turbo diesel engines.

The new model would come with idle start stop feature. The feature increases the fuel efficiency especially in stop and go situations.

The petrol unit of the new edition would be available having the 6-speed manual and CVT options. The diesel option would have new 6 speed IMT gearbox.

Also, in the diesel unit, the 6-speed torque converter has been continued while the 6-speed manual has been done away with.