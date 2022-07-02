5 Facts you must know before booking Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Japanese Multinational Automotive manufacturer, Toyota is all set to unveil its Urban Cruiser Hyrder. Below you can find the 5 facts relating to Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.



1. New Muscular Looks

The compact SUV boasts a bit of muscle starting with that beefy bonnet.

2. Interiors having Premium feel

The Urban Cruiser Hyrder is likely to come with a premium cabin look from the sole teaser video of the cabin. Interiors, it will sport soft-touch leather section on the dashboard, chrome accents on the door trims as well as dual tone black and chocolate brown layout.

3. Plenty of new features

The above vehicle will have slew of features, which include a 9-inch Suzuki touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control and connected car tech.

The Urban Cruiser Hryder would also have a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox option, which are for the mild-hybrid engine, while the strong hybrid would receive an e-CVT gearbox.

4. Launch Date and competition

During the month of August, a series Production of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hryder would commence at Toyota's Bidadi Plant in State of Karnataka. The launch may sometime in the month of September. All those interested, unofficial booking have already commenced in the nation.

5. Price

The start price of the vehicle is Rs. 10.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) and it would compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the MG Astor.