Ahead of Global Debut this Month, Nissan Kicks facelift Spotted testing in Thailand

The updated version of the international-spec Nissan Kicks facelift was spotted testing in Thailand, ahead of its global debut during this month. With the facelift, the Nissan would introduce the kicks in new markets such as Thailand and Japan.



The Nissan kicks facelift would feature updates to its exteriors, while reports tend to claim that Nissan would refresh the interiors as well. While looking at the spy shots, it is apparent that the new kicks would receive Sleeker LED headlamps, a larger V-Motion grille and also a tweaked front bumper. It is also expected to feature new alloy wheels and also LED taillights.

Under the hood, this kicks facelift would employ Nissan's e-powertrain, which also powers the Nissan Note. Powering the new kicks would be 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol engine, which tends to combine with a 1.5kWh electric motor. The above system would use the engine to generate power for the batteries, while an electric motor tends to power the wheels.

This international-spec Nissan kicks is a different car when compared to the one sold in India. The Indian model is based on the MO platform, which also underpins the Duster as well as Captur, while the global-spec kicks is based on the V-platform. For the domestic market, the Nissan has not planned a facelift for the kicks. However, the Kicks is all set to receive BS6 1.3 litre turbocharged petrol motor.