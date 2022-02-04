Apple Car to get Unique Sunroof System to Alter Transparency & Enable Sunlight enter inside the Car

Apple has recently patented a new kind of sunroof technology for its upcoming car, where the driver would be able to control it transparency, this new feature would enable them to allow sunlight into the car without opening the sunroof.

The document reveals varied drawing, which tend to on appear car's roof. Few of the diagram, which indicate as to how the sunroof would move.

Another aspect which has been disclosed embodiment, is a vehicle, which does include a window as well as variable translucence area, defined on the window. The variable translucence area, are controllable to enable a desired degree of light admission through the window, which read the patent, thus referring to the unique sunroof.

Apple car is also expected to use LED screen for the entire vehicle to inform other drivers as to what self-driving system is doing.

The display would enable show braking information, the speed of the car as well as other messages in the form of graphics and video.

For drivers parking the vehicle, the display may show a goodbye message or welcome the user on arrival to the vehicle itself.

The recent upcoming apple car is expected to use a C1 chip based on the A12 Bionic processor with in-cabin AI capabilities such as eye-tracking.