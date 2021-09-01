Ashok Leyland sells 9,360 units in August

Chennai: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Wednesday said it closed last month selling 9,360 units.

In a statement issued here, Ashok Leyland said it has sold 9,360 units (domestic 8,400 units, exports 960 units) in August 2021 as against 6,325 units (domestic 5,824 units, exports 501 units) logged in the same month in 2020.

Cumulatively till August this fiscal, Ashok Leyland has sold 35,997 units (domestic 33,079 units, exports 2,918 units) up from 14,915 units (domestic 13,516 units, exports 1,399 units) sold during the corresponding period last fiscal.

As per the numbers, the sales of buses are picking up with Ashok Leyland selling 335 units (domestic 141 units, exports 194 units) last month up from 313 units (domestic 90 units, exports 223 units) sold in August 2020.