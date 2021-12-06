Audi India has Expanded its A4 range by introducing New Variant, priced at Rs. 39.99 (Ex-showroom).

Audi India, has gone ahead and expanded its A4 range by introducing a new variant, the Audi A4 premium, which is priced about Rs.39.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Audi A4 premium joins the A4 premium plus, (Rs43.69 lakh) and A4 Technology (Rs.47.61 lakh) variants.

The A4 sedan, presently in its 5th generation, has got a new design as well as powerful 2.0 litre petrol engine which tend to generate 140 kW (190 hp) of power as well as 320 Nm of torque.

While commenting on the introduction, the Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, has stated that, the Audi since it launch in the month of January, has garnered great response. This car has historically been a volume seller for the brand. We are very happy, that we are able to offer our customers a choice of 3 trim level to choose from. I am confident, this would bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family.

The Audi Premium is equipped having multiple state of the art, which tend to feature, which includes LED Headlights having signature Daytime running lights, LED rear combination lights, glass sunroof, Audi sound system., Audi Smartphone interface, Audi phone box light having wireless charging, parking aid plus & rear-view Camera. Audi Drive select, single zone deluxe automatic air conditioning, 25.65 central MMI touch-screen and driver information system. There's also ambient lighting, 6 airbags, 4-way lumbar support for the front seats as well as cruise control having speed limiter.