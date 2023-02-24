Autocar Awards 2023 : Know who won it

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been crowned the cAr of the year at the Autocar Awards 2023, while the Bajaj Pulsar N160 is the bike of the Year.



When it comes to Grand Vitara, it had to contest closely with the likes of Mahindra Scorpio N, Toyota Innova Hycross.

Hyundai Tucson and several others have bagged the top honours, Maruti's first midsize SUV impressed the Jury with it fuel efficient hybrid system, it has got clever packaging and quality, which Maruti's flagship has brought to the table.

Maruti Grand Vitara Adjudged car of the Year

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Crowned Bike of the Year

Suzuki Katana Wins Premium Bike of the Year

Porsche 911 GT3 RS wins performance car of the year

2023 Autocar Awards Category Winners Announced

The Maruti Grand Vitar not only won the top honour overall, but it is also topped its own segment with the midsize SUV of the year title. Meanwhile, the Mahindra Scorpio N took home the off-roader of the year. It impressed with its fabulous engines, robust build and hardcore off roading ability.

Moving up the price ladder, the Hyundai Tucson was declared as the Executive SUV of the year, topping others like the Jeep Meridian and BYD Atto 3. The Tucson impressed the jury for its radical looks and all the technology it has brought in the segment.

The Audi Q3 was announced as the luxury SUV of the year, over contenders like the Volvo XC40 recharge and jeep Grand Cherokee, in MPV category, the new Toyota Innova hycross moved the goalposts further in its segment and likewise, it has been crowned as the MPV of the year.

While the SUVs continue to the majority, previous year, it saw quite a few competent hatchbacks and sedans, it is being launched in the market. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has bagged the hatchback of the year title, while the Volkswagen Virtus took away the award for the midsize sedan of the year. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Maybach S class was adjudged as the luxury sedan of the yea, when compared to its stablemates, the new C class and all electric EQS.

Eventhough, the styling is a subjective matter, our jury has agreed that the radical looking Kia EV6 has got a deserving winner of the Best design and styling award. The performance car of the year award went to the phenomenal driver's delight, which is Porsche 911 GT3 RS, while the Green Car of EV, the year was given to the humble and practical TATA Tiago EV.

Bikes

Moving on to two wheelers, the new Bajaj Pulsar N160 was a revelation to our jurors, impressing with its brilliantly smooth engine, packaging quality and ride and handling balance. It is also a massive improvement over its predecessor, the Pulsar 150, thereby deserving the top honor for two wheelers.



Viewers choice and Industry Awards

The Viewers Choice Awards for both the car of the year and bike of the year, were won by the two reputable Indian Brands, Mahindra and Royal Enfield, for the Scorpio N and Hunter 350 respectively. Both products do have hugely wowed the Indian audience for their value and packaging and their popularity an certainly be seen on Indian roads.