BAJAJ DOMINAR With Sepal Shield, Offers protection Sunrays, Cold Wind & Rain

Many people prefer to own a car, because it offers numerous benefits, you can ride the car in any weather, be it rainy season, chilling cold or during hot summer. There exists drawback, not everyone can afford it, when compared, usually we find bike is comparatively cost less than the car, hence affordability factor, plays crucial role, hence many tend to go for bike rather than car, if they are not able to afford it.



In India, people tend to find some Jugaad and get the things done as per their convenience. One such thing is, we have seen most people using a canopy on the motorcycles to protect them from rain or sunlight. Well, here is similar product called Sepal shield, which has been designed, so that, individual can ride his bike, each day eventhough, climatic conditions may not be favorable to drive the bike.

The shield comes in 3 pieces, the 1st piece sits on the fuel tank of the motorcycle. There are three straps, which can be used to tighten the piece onto the fuel tank, then there is the windshield, which comes with a stand, which fits with the piece on the fuel tank. However, it does not intervene while refueling. The stand itself doubles up as mobile holder. This has been done because once you install the shield, you would not be able to use the mobile holder, which is mounted on the handlebar.

You can check below video, uploaded on You Tube by Pradeep on Wheels, in this video, he reviews the sepal shield, he is also offering coupon worth Rs.500, which you can avail. As per the claims of the manufacturer, this product would keep the driver dry in the rain and cool during the summer.



