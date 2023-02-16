Bookings for the new 2023 Tata Harrier & Safari now open

Two new 2023 SUV's Tata Harrier and Safari booking have started. It has got new features such as larger touchscreen infotainment system and ADAS, 6 airbags and many more.

Tata Motors have began accepting the booking for the updated Harrier and Safari. One can easily book these SUV's for a token amount of Rs. 30.000. the 2023 Tata Harrier as well as Safari will not receive any cosmetic updates but will host new features, which include enhanced safety equipment and ADAS/

2023 Tata Safari and Tata Harrier: What's new

The new Tata Harrier as well as Safari would look very similar to the present model, however, it would receive host of update, when it comes to cabin inside. For beginners, these SUV's would nor feature a large 10.25 inch touchscreen and infotainment system with connected car technology, a 7 inch digital instrument cluster. This enhanced safety feature would include 6 airbags and advanced driver assistance systems(ADAS)

2023 TATA Safari & Tata Harrier Engine & Gearbox

Mechanically, the Tata Harrier as well as Safari would remain unchanged. However, the engine would now comply having the BS6 phase 2 emission standards. They are powered by a 2 litre turbocharged diesel engine which churns out about 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox and 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission.

2023 Tata Safari & Tata Harrier Price

When it comes to Tata Harrier, it is presently priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs22.60 lakh while the Safari retails from Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs,24 .01 lakh, all the prices ex-showroom. These Tata Siblngs take on a host of mid-size SUV's in this price segment

2023 Tata Safari & Tata Harrier Rivals

The rivals are Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N and many more.