Nathan Ellis shines for Oz

Colombo: Australia began their T20 World Cup campaign with a thumping 67-run victory over Ireland here on Wednesday. Riding on Marcus Stoinis’ 45 and 37 each by Matthew Renashaw and Josh Inglis, Australia posted 182 for six after deciding to bat first. Pacer Nathan Ellis (4/12) and spinner Adam Zampa (4/23) then shared eight wickets between them to bowl out Ireland in 16.5 overs.

Brief scores:

Australia: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 45, Matt Renshaw 37, Josh Inglis 37; Mark Adair 2/44).

Ireland: 115 for 9 in 16.5 overs (George Dockrell 41; Nathan Ellis 4/12, Adam Zampa 4/23).