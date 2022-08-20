Bugatti Releases News Teaser of its Supercar: Launch Expected 19th August,2022

Bugatti has released a new teaser showcasing their upcoming supercar. This supercar has been hailed as the last of its kind, this hypercar brand has remained quite lipped about it. They would launch the vehicle on 19th August at Quail during the Monterey Car Week.

The latest teasers showcase the Car's X-shaped tail lights, a theme which is noticeably underlined in the brand's concept called Bolide. Bugatti has also released its teaser previously, thus showcasing the headlights of the car in a new "stacked design" The vertically oriented light was again reminiscent of the La Voiture Noire and yet it was completely different. Thus, keeping the hope as well as excitement very much alive and it completely new car from Bugatti. The above roadmaster models would be made having the bones of the Chiron but with the completely different body work. The Roadster would be powered by an familiar quad-turbo W16 engine which would belt out 1600 hp.

Bugatti is presently finishing up its line-up, which comprises the Chiron Super Sport, the Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron. There are also special editions -Chiron Noire, Chiron Sport Les Legendes Du Ciel, Chiron Sport 110 ANS and the Chiron Super Sport 300+.

At the upcoming Monterey Car week, the Hennessey is also scheduled to debut its new Venom F5 Roadster. And if the latter reports are to be believed, then it would be really exciting to see two new roadsters, having performances of equal calibre.