BYD’s Latest EVs Charge in 5 Minutes, Changing Market Dynamics

Chinese automaker BYD Co. introduced a groundbreaking charging system capable of delivering nearly 470 kilometers (292 miles) of range in just five minutes, marking a significant shift in electric vehicle (EV) charging speeds. The company announced that its Han L sedan, equipped with the new technology, will be available for purchase starting next month.

The latest innovation aims to address one of the biggest hurdles to EV adoption—charging time. BYD’s system allows vehicles to power up in a timeframe comparable to refueling a gasoline-powered car, potentially attracting drivers hesitant to switch to electric due to long charging durations.

The automaker, which has emerged as a formidable competitor to Tesla Inc., plans to integrate the advanced charging platform across multiple future models. However, successful implementation depends on expanding the required infrastructure, which BYD has committed to developing.

With charging speeds exceeding those of Tesla’s Supercharger network—capable of adding 275 kilometers in 15 minutes—BYD’s latest technology could reshape market dynamics. Tesla, however, maintains an extensive global network of over 65,000 charging stations, while Mercedes-Benz’s new CLA electric sedan boasts a charging rate of 325 kilometers in 10 minutes.

BYD’s new platform enhances vehicle acceleration as well. Chairman Wang Chuanfu stated that its models could reach 100 kilometers per hour in just two seconds. The first vehicles to feature the system, the Han L sedan and Tang L SUV, will launch in April with starting prices of 270,000 yuan ($37,338) and 280,000 yuan, respectively. The company also plans to build over 4,000 compatible charging stations.

Industry analysts view BYD’s advancements as a major shift in the EV sector. Lei Xing, an independent automotive expert, described the innovation as “raising the industry standard to a new level.” The rapid charging technology may provide BYD an edge in a highly competitive market.

The company has seen substantial growth in early 2025, reporting 318,000 passenger vehicle sales in February—an increase of 161 per cent from the previous year. Holding nearly 15 per cent of the Chinese auto market, BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares have surged by 45% in 2025.

Analysts suggest that BYD’s enhanced EV technology could drive demand further. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Joanna Chen noted that the company’s battery-electric vehicle segment may soon match its hybrid sales after lagging behind in 2024.

BYD’s advancements could also challenge Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), the current global leader in EV batteries. Li Auto Inc., one of CATL’s clients, has integrated a battery allowing 500 kilometers of range in 12 minutes. As automakers push for faster charging solutions, the industry is likely to see intensified competition.

In addition to rapid charging, BYD is advancing driver-assistance technology, incorporating lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control in affordable models. As the company continues to expand its EV lineup and charging infrastructure, it aims to solidify its position in the global market.