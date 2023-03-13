Citroen C3 has become more expensive: Get to Know the New Price List

The French Car Maker Citroen has increased the Price of Citroen C3 hatchback, it must be noted that the company has recently hiked the prices of the Naturally Aspirated Variants and the prices for the Turbo Variant does remain the same. The company increased the prices nearing to Rs. 18,000 and it is worth mentioning that this is the second price hike in the year, 2023.



The prices for the NA variants of the C3 now start from Rs. 6.16 lakh and it goes up to Rs.738 lakh(Ex-showroom). As previously mentioned, the prices for the Turbo variant does remain the same. When the car was initially launched back in July 2022, the price for the hatchback began at Rs. 5.71 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Talking about the C3, the hatchback is offered with two engine options-1.2 litre NA with 82hp and 115Nm and a 1.2 litre Turbo Petrol with 110hp and 190Nm. Gearbox options include a 5 speed manual for NA and 6 Speed manual for turbo. Fuel efficiency figures have claimed on the naturally aspirat3ed engine and turbo chated one ar 19.8 kp and 19.4 Kpl respectively.

When it comes to design, the C3 recieves Citroen's signature grille flanked having split headlamps with gets LED DRLS. The car gets 15 inch steels wheels having body cladding around, along with Chunky skid plates front as well as rear. The C3 has a ground clearance of 180 mm and 315 litres of boot space.





Model Variant Ex-showroom Price New Citroen C3 Live Monotone 616000 New Citroen C3 Feel Monotone 708000 New Citroen C3 Feel Monotone with Vibe pack 7,23,000 New Citroen C3 Feel Dual Tpne 7,23,000 New Citroen C3 Feel Dual Tone with Vibe Pack 7,38,000





