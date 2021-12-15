Eeve launches SOUL, first high speed electric scooter

New Delhi: Soaring prices of Petrol and unprecedented rise in the level of pollution due to vehicular emission has definitely made the automobile industry to turn the wheels and do some hard-wired progress in the field of non-fuel vehicles.

Bharat Group which owns EeVe India which has a legacy of over 80 years has played a masterstroke by launching first high speed electric scooter named EeVe SOUL on Tuesday. Electric scooters have been in the play for past few years but low speed is a big factor which obstructed its sale but now Bharat Group has planned to revolutionise by launching the first high speed scooters. The launch was done in the presence of Sh. Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha, Adviser (Infrastructure Connectivity- Transport and Electric Mobility) Transport, NITI Aayog and Sh. Abhijeet Sinha, National program Director – Ease of Doing Business and Project Director National Highway for EV.

Addressing the media at the event, Mr. Abhijeet Sinha said, "Reducing oil-import bills and carbon emission is utmost priority for each country after recently committed timelines at COP26 summit. India will bring its economy's carbon intensity down to 45% by 2030 as envisioned by PM Modi at COP26. Mobility has to largely contribute in this reduction and I am glad to add EeVe SOUL to this impetus with 50000 EV units in next 2 years with 150 dealers.

Speaking at the launch Mr Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-Founder & Director, EeVe India, said, "We have a legacy of 80 years in the mobility industry with largest state-of-the-art operational manufacturing plant in the country. Last fiscal, we sold 15, 000 units of our low speed models and we are confident of achieving the target of another 50,000 units in next 2 years. For this, we are working on strengthening and expanding our network system from existing 150 dealers& sub-dealers to 300 and mark our pan-India presence." The recent disruption due to environmental compulsions, awareness and economic viability, the EV segment is set out for a complete transformation. So, as a company, we feel this is absolutely the right time for us to take a big stride forward, and drive the change to stay ahead of the curve," Mr Didwania added. The company is also working on increasing the annual production capacity from existing 3 lakh to 5 lakh units.

Upon being asked about the high price of the scooter, the co- founder Mr Harsh replied that they have arranged for loans by tie up with many NBFCs at a less costlier Rate of interest. Currently the rate of the scooter has been marked at Rs 1,39,000/-

Further when asked about the battery insights, he replied that The scooter will be equipped with two batteries. After fully charging the battery once, it will ply for a distance of 120 Km. Advantage of second battery has been provided which will help in case the first one is drained. Powered by advanced Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) swappable and detachable batteries, the scooter will take around 3-4 hours to charge. The batteries will be fully charged in 3-4 hours. The batteries have been specifically designed and one can not use any outside battery.