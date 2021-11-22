Get First Look of Skoda Slavia

Skoda Company has officially raised the curtains off the production-ready version of its all new premium mid size sedan, the Slavia. The latest Skoda Badged sedan is based on the MQB-AO Platform; it is a 2nd Skoda model in our nation, India 2.0 project.

Skoda has made claims that Slavia tends to benefit from a localization level nearing to 95%, thus leading us to believe that, it might debut having lucrative price during the launch. When it comes to Indian market, the upcoming Slavia mid size sedan would replace the outgoing Skoda Rapid in the Indian Market.

How is it outside?

The Skoda Slavia is considered to be pure charmer and it is characterized by an emotive design. Prima Facie, the Slavia seems to have been drawn inspiration from the recently introduced 4th generation Skoda Octavia. Its fascia highlights a strong no-nonsense character, as it features a sloping bonnet having prominent line having flow down to the chrome outlined hexagonal shaped grille having a gloss black vertical struts. The sleek headlamps have feature integrated LS shaped LED DRLS, which tend to accentuate its sporty element. Moreover, we find the lower intake grill on the front bumper receives honey comb mesh-pattern grille, which twists upward in order to accommodate circular fog lamps.

Right side view

With regards to the sides, the Slavia features the Skoda badge in gloss black inserts on the fenders. This premium sedan receives matured strong shoulder lines having coupe like sloping roofline which receives it's a sporty stance. Moreover the Slavia receives sleek aerodynamic ORVMS with turn indicators. Its side profile looks both fresh and new having 16 inch dual tone alloy wheels having chrome insert in the window beltline.

How it is inside?

The Slavia's interior is based on the latest design concept of Skoda's European Models. The vehicle receives dual tone theme as well as premium upholstery, which ups the premium quotient. The dual-tone dashboard receives soft-touch material and provides a neat fit as well as finish to deliver the premium experience. The dashboard centre, gets highlighted by a 10 inch free standing infotainment system.

Safety

With regards to safety, the Skoda Slavia provides nearing to 6 airbags, ISOFIX anchors as well as top tether anchor points on the rear seats, ESC, multi-collision brake, hill-hold control, rearview camera and tyro pressure monitor. For extra convenience, the sedan provides an electric sunroof, Android Auto as well as Apple CArplay, ambient lighting, wireless charging, rain as well as light sensors and cruise control.

What's under the hood?

The Skoda Slavia would be available in 2 TSI petrol engine options. The 1.0 litre, 3 cyclinder TSI engine tends to generate 114bhp and 175 Nm of torque. This engine is available in 6 speed manual transmission as well as 6 speed automatic transmission options.

Competition and pricing.

The Price of the Skoda Slavia would be announced early in the year, 2022, post launch, the premium mid sedan would compete against the likes the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Skoda Slavia does emerge to be promising contender in its segment; however, we tend to find the pricing would be very decisive behind its success in the Indian Market.







