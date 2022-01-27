Heavily Updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno production begins before the official launch

Maruti Suzuki has recently started series production of the all-new Baleno premium hatchback. This heavily updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been in the news for some time now. And its spy pictures of both camouflaged as well as fully revealed models has been doing rounds in the social media.



A picture of a few units of Nex Blue Colored Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been leaked from what it tends to appear to be the production line in the carmaker's plant. The picture also does show a placard which reads as New baleno- the 1st vehicle rollout 24th January 2022, which indicates that the 1st production model rolled out of the production floors on 24th January 2022.

Even though the picture tends to bit blurred; it offers a small highlight as what the front end of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno would look like. The all-new Baleno would receive both sharper as well as wider looking front end, presently it has angular looking headlamps as well as front grille. The front fascia does look a tweaked version of the earlier model, which does have curved design for both grille as well as the headlamps. The headlamps do come integrated along with the LED Projector bulbs and would receive revised L-shaped Daytime running LEDs, which does look pointer than earlier.

Major upgrades for upcoming Baleno

The new Baleno has already been spied in a fully uncovered form a few weeks ago, a few pictures does reveal more details as to what the new version of the premium hatchback would look like. Its rear profile also gets a revised design with a more compact boot lid than earlier and bigger L shaped tail lamps having new LED inserts. The front as well as rear bumps too have been redesigned.

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno interior picture reveals that this car would now receive entirely different looking cabin. The biggest eye-catching highlight of the new Blaeno would be the new 8-inch free standing touchscreen infotainment system, which would run on a new software and would also receive wireless connectivity for Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The lower centre console would also look different with revised buttons for the automatic climate control.

Apart from these changes, the new Baleno is also expected to feature side as well as curtain airbags, a 1st for Maruti Suzuki and an electronic stability program. The inclusion of these features also help in enhancing the safety of the Baleno. The rest of the features from the present model would be retained in the new model.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno is most likely to receive the new 1.2 litre 4 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Swift as well as Dzire. The Dubbed as K12N Dualjet, this engine does produce 90 PS of power and 113Nm of torque. And it has got an idle start-stop feature as standard. Like earlier, the new Baleno is expected to be available having both 5 speed manual and CVT gearbox options.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to hit the showroom floors in the month of February 2022 and compete having Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.