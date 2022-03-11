Honda CB350- New Colour Options

Honda CB350-Honda has recently launched one new color option on H'Ness and RS each. Eventhough, these new paint schemes has not been listed on the Honda's official Bigwing website for India, but they have appeared on units dispatched to the dealerships.



For instance, H'Ness is presently available in new Matte Grey paint scheme as per the latest spy images. This new color options joins pre-existing single tone shades such as pearl nigh-black metallic, precious red metallic and matte marshal green metallic.

We find, other than these, H'ness is also provided in dual-tone paint options such as Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Massive Grey Metallic, Blue Metallic with Virtuous white and night start black having Silver Metallic.

When it comes to CB350RS, this bike would be provided in new montone blue shade, it joins the pre-existing colour palette comprising color options which include black with pearl Sports yellow and Radiant Red Metallic color options. Apart from these additional color schemes, no other changes from either of the motorcycles has been reported.