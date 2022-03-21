Honda Hawk 11: Rocking New Café Racer Revives the Spirit of the 60s

Ahead of the official unveiling at the 2022 Tokyo Motorcycle show, the Honda has been able to preview a new Hawk 11.

It may not be ideal to have 238kg wight for any sporty model such as Hawk 11, the SOHC "Unicam" engine developed for the Africa Twin was made specifically to be compact and light to boost the model's off-road ability and the same benefits are just as welcome on sports bikes.

Detailed specification yet to be announced, but it is not clear the engine is essentially the same 10hp,77lb ft units used in the NT1100 and Africa Twin, even using the same catalytic converter as well as front exhaust section, albeit with its own, upswept and can, adding cornering clearance.

A customer version of the Hawk 11, with a chrome Moriwaki silencer and different rear-sets, it was revealed and the slimmer end can is a clear visual improvement over the bulky standard unit.

Similar like the engine, the steel semi-double cradle frame tend appear directly from the Africa Twin and NT1100, with the NTS swingarm at the back. The NT1100 also donates its 17in wheels with 180/55 rear and 120/70 front rubber.

The forks however, are new, still show an SFF-Bp units, but redesigned to suit the Hawk. Similarly, the Nissin radical calipers appear to be slightly larger when compared to those on the NT1100, despite grasping identical 310mm discs.

With regards to styling is, it is completely new. Where the NTT100 it is bulkier, stronger rear subframe than the Africa Twin, the Hawk appear to revert to adventure bike's lighter version, sitting under a stepped seat unit.

Ahead sits a new fuel tank and of course that distinctive bullet fairing, clearly taking its inspiration from Honda's CB4 interceptor concept bike from 2017.

While the Hawk 11 is certain to reach production, there exist no official word with regards to its price or when it will be available and it also not currently planned to be sold in Europe, although with a Euro-5 spec engine that could change, especially if feedback on the new machine is positive.