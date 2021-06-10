Hyundai Have Started Accepting Pre-booking for New Six and Seven Seater Alcazar

Sometime back, Hyundai has made an announcement about Alcazar, due to ongoing Corona Pandemic and subsequent lock-down across the nation, the launch has been delayed. Now the company has confirmed that the launch of both 6 and 7 seater SUV would be done this month. Prior to that, Hyundai has begun bookings for the Alcazar.

Customers can pay, nearing to Rs.25, 000 to book the vehicle. The booking can be made either online, or you can visit any Hyundai Dealership. The Hyundai Alcazar, both 6 and 7 variants of the Hyundai Creta, would take on the likes of the MG Hector plus as well as Tata Safari. The Alcazar has similar front design as Creta, however, in profile, one can see it looks longer and it comes with a new rear end design.



The Alcazar features a similar dash as the Creta, it has got three rows of seat and one can opt for Captain Sets for the 2nd row in which case the Alcazar would serve as a 6 seater. In any case, if bench seat is opted, then Alcazar would be able to seat nearing to 7 passengers.

For Alcazar, choice of 2 engines is offered, which does include 2.0 litre petrol, which serves the Hyundai Tuscan and 1.5 litre diesel. Both manual as well as automatic transmission would be offered. Stay tuned as we bring you all the details about the Hyundai Alcazar as soon as it is launched.