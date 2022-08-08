Hyundai to Launch new Models in India in the coming Two years

South Korean Carmaker, Hyundai in the coming next few years, will develop as well as launch a range of cars in India. These cars range from SUVs to sedans and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) to the electric Vehicles.



Among these, new variants of varied models would be rolled out in Asia's third largest economy in the coming two years.

Creta: As per the report, the new Creta Facelift would be launched this year around the Diwali festive season. The new model would feature updated design as well as upgraded interiors. It is expected to have autonomous emergency breaking, lane assist, advanced driver assistant system (ADAS), among others.

Venue: The company is also testing in the nation, an in-line variant of the Venue compact SUV. This new variant is expected to have a front bumper, wheel arch, roof rails and alloy wheels of a different style. The car might be fitted having 118bhp, 1 litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Ioniq 5 : The auto giant is likely to roll out an electric crossover of ioniq 5 before the end of the year. Based on Hyundai's Electric Global Modular (EGMP), this crossover might cost between Rs. 55 lakh to Rs. 60 lakhs.

Stargazer: in the year, 2023, the carmaker does have plans to introduce a new three row MPV, which is already available in Indonesia. The variant has got a length of 4.5 metres and it would compete alongside Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 and Kia Carens.

Verna: Also next year, Hyundai is most likely to launch its next generation Verna sedan, which is already undergoing testing. This model might sport heavy features such as ADAS, a loaded interior, panoramic sunroof and mild hybrid system among others.