In Feb 2022, New Generation Baleno Expected to Launch

Maruti Suzuki is presently working on the new generation Baleno. The premium hatchback was spotted while testing on Indian roads. The vehicle is expected to launch in the month of February 2022. The Maruti might also showcase the 2022 Baleno at the Auto Expo during the next year. Hence we have got a render of the 2022 Baleno done by the SRK designs. The artists have made the render based on their imagination as well as spy shots. The artists have rendered the front fascia of the Baleno. It is significant to note that, the production spec of Baleno would look bit different when compared to the render.



From the picture, we are able to view that the bonnet is very much similar to the present Baleno. However, now it tapers off quite steeply. It receives an evolved version of the present grille. The grille is now larger and does have a chrome surround.

When it comes to bumper, it is heavily redesigned and it receives more chrome, which tends to make the 2022 Baleno look more premium. There is also faux skid plate as well as redesigned fog lamp housing. The biggest changes are the redesigned headlamps. Now, they are square shaped. It still uses an LED Projector setup, there is also 4 LED Daytime running Lamps.

The price of the vehicle would be hiked, once the new vehicle gets launched. The present generation of Baleno would began at Rs5.99lakhs and it would go nearing to Rs.9.45 lakh. The 2022 baleno would go against Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz Volkswagen Polo, Ford Figo and Toyota Gianza.

The interiors would also receive changes, even the dashboard would be redesigned and there would be new larger floating infotainment system. It would get a touchscreen and it would come with Android auto and Apple CarPlay. The present one measures around 7 inches and it has started to reveal its age against the infotainment systems of other manufacturers as well.

The upholstery would be new and there would be new multi functional steering wheel which would be leather wrapped. There would be cruise control and a centre armrest. We would also be expecting a new digital instrument cluster on the new generation of Baleno. It would also be available with push button to start as well as stop, a height adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, rear parking camera, automatic climate control and much more.

There would no changes to the engine or the gearbox. So we would expect it to be available with a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated, 4 cylinder petrol engine. The engine has got injectors per cylinder instead of one cylinder because of this, the engine is called as DualJEt.

The engine would produce around 90Ps of max power and 113Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to only a 5 speed manual gearbox. This engine would be available with SHVs mid hybrid technology, which has received integrated starter generator. It would enable an idle start/stop system which would help in saving fuel. There would also be torque assist function which offers torque assists function that offer torque at a lower speed so that the engine will not have to work hard. The Dual Jet engine is not offered having automatic gearbox. We would have to wait for the official launch, so that more information is revealed.