In India, Toyota to offer Affordable Hybrid before offering EV

The most famous hybrid car in the world is a Toyota, i.e the Prius, hence it does make sense that Toyota does find hybrids to be better 1st step in cutting the carbon emissions than simply switching to EV completely.



As per the recent report, the Japanese brand's Indian outfit. The Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revealed that, it plans to push strong hybrids in India once it is ready with newer mass-market models.

What is hybrid system?





A strong hybrid powertrain is one, which uses a small battery pack in tandem with a combustion engine. During normal running, the engine tends to work efficiently to power the motors and charge the battery at the same time. At low speeds, the motor is driven entirely by the battery.



Camry

A strong hybrid powertrain is one, which uses a small battery pack in tandem with a combustion engine. During normal running, the engine tends to work efficiently to power the motors and charge the battery at the same time. At low speeds, the motor is driven entirely by the battery.

The Camry is the Toyota's only hybrid offering in India at the moment and it carries a price tag of nearing to Rs.41.7 lakh(ex-showroom), even though few degree of localized assembly. Then we also have Lexus, Toyota's Luxury arm, which only provides hybrid models in India. Hence, the brand has already been positioning itself as a hybrid specialist here, Albeit in the luxury segments.

The carmaker has provided any hints as to when such as hybrid might be introduced or what it would be, but we expect it would be a new model. The Toyota's mass market hybrid for India would be likely be part of its collaborative effort with Suzuki. We believe that, the new model would be compact SUV, rivalling the likes of Hyundai Creta.