Jeep enters EV market, to introduce 4 all-electric SUVs by 2025

New Delhi: The Jeep brand, owned by Stellantis, on Thursday announced to introduce four new all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by the end of 2025.

Jeep showed the first images of two fully electric SUVs � the all-new Wrangler-inspired Jeep Recon and a new electric Wagoneer, codenamed Wagoneer S.

Jeep Avenger, first-ever fully electric Jeep SUV for Europe, will debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 17.

As part of an ongoing comprehensive product plan, 50 per cent of Jeep brand sales in the US will be fully electric by 2030, while 100 per cent of European sales will be all-electric by then, said the automaker.

"Driven by the success of our electrified 4xe portfolio in North America and Europe, we are designing and developing the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs to date, on our path to becoming the leading zero-emission SUV brand in the world," said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO.

Building upon the success of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) in the US, and the recently introduced Grand Cherokee 4xe, the brand is developing a comprehensive electrified product range.

In the large SUV segment, the Wagoneer models will deliver powertrains that target an estimated 500 miles of combined range.

One of the first all-new electric SUVs that will launch in North America is the Jeep Recon.

This all-new vehicle is aimed at those who love to explore extreme adventures in near silence with a rugged, fully electric vehicle package.

Code-named Wagoneer S, another fully electric vehicle will continue to expand the brand's presence in the premium SUV segment by offering a unique, sleek, aerodynamic design and 4x4 capability as standard, with all-terrain management, advanced Jeep brand-focused technology and impressive performance credentials.

This new, all-electric, global SUV will be offered exclusively as a BEV, targeting a range of 400 miles on a single charge, 600 hp and a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds.

"We'll delight our customers with a premium, highly efficient SUV that is loaded with technology and high quality craftmanship, offering 4x4 capability, high performance, rapid acceleration and a target range of 400 miles on a single charge," said Meunier.

The all-new Wagoneer BEV will also be displayed to the public next year and production will start in 2024 in North America.

The brand will introduce four zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2025, with offerings in the main volume segments.

The first model of this product offensive is the all-new, all-electric Jeep Avenger, a compact SUV that was presented during the Stellantis Dare Forward long-term strategic plan earlier this year.

With a targeted electric range of 400 kilometres, this new SUV will offer impressive ground clearance, breakover and approach angles for its segment.